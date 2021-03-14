Traffic stop leads to Officer involved shooting Saturday Morning
The Multnomah County Sherriff’s said that Friday evening a deputy was on patrol when they saw a car speeding and initiated a traffic stop.
The car stopped on E. Knieriem Road south of the Historic Columbia River Highway.
The driver described as a white man in his sixties stepped out of the car with two guns, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy took cover and called for back up.
According to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office, specially trained officers tried to de escalate the situation overnight.
Negotiations continued until 6:02 a.m. Saturday morning when the sheriff’s office says, “there was an exchange of gunfire.”
The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
As of now there is no update on his condition.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, “Two law enforcement officers, an MCSO sheriff’s deputy and a Gresham Police officer, fired their service weapons. The members were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per standard protocol.”
The incident is under investigation.