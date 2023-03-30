Traffic Stop Leads To Guns, Drugs, And Arrests

Hillsboro, Ore. — In the early hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office made a startling discovery during a routine traffic stop. According to sources, at approximately 12:12 a.m., deputies pulled over a 2008 red Chevrolet Impala for running a red light at the intersection of SW Dennis Avenue and SW Oak Street.

Upon approaching the driver, 25-year-old Jessie Chavez-Echeverria, deputies discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation revealed that Chavez-Echeverria was a convicted felon, leading deputies to search the vehicle. During the search, a 9mm handgun was discovered in the car’s center console.

As the search continued, deputies discovered two more guns, ammunition, and a bag of fentanyl on Chavez-Echeverria’s person. This led to Chavez-Echeverria’s immediate arrest for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation detainer.

While charges for the fentanyl are still pending, it is likely that Chavez-Echeverria will face additional charges. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.