Traffic Stop Leads To Big Drug Bust

Salem, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper made a traffic stop on Interstate 5, northbound, near Market St in Salem, on April 27th, 2023, at around 9:44 A.M. During the stop, the Trooper observed multiple indications of criminal activity and asked the driver if there were any drugs in the car. The driver admitted to having a small amount of cocaine near the center console. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 11.5 pounds of powder fentanyl, 4 pounds of methamphetamine, and 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The total amount of fentanyl could provide around 3.5 million lethal doses to the Portland Metro Area.

Powders in yellow, green, blue, and pink colors were also found, which are known to make the substance more appealing to young people. Given the potency of fentanyl, there are growing concerns about exposure for first responders and others. The driver was taken into federal custody, and the passenger was lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center for related drug charges.