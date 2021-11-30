Traffic Deaths In Portland Skyrocket

PORTLAND, Ore. — There have been 62 traffic fatalities in Portland this year, the most in three decades. Also 26 pedestrians have lost their lives, which is the most in 49 years.
Sergeant Ty Engstrom with the Portland Police Traffic Division is the only remaining fulltime motorcycle traffic cop.
“I’m tired of seeing people die,” said Sergeant Engstrom.
He wants us to think responsibly. He says we should wear light-colored clothing, cross in crosswalks and slow down behind the wheel. Speed and impaired driving are factors.
There’s concern that many more people could die in the last month of 2021.
The traffic division was gutted because of cuts, sending traffic specialists to precincts.