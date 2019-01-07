Traffic Deaths Drop In Portland In 2018

Portland, Or. – Portland saw 34 traffic deaths in 2018. The Portland Tribune reports that’s a 24% drop from the year before when there were 45 deaths.

Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly talked about 2018 during a New Year’s Eve news conference. She says progress has been made with the City’s Vision Zero program which hopes to eliminate all traffic fatalities by 2025. But she says more work needs to be done.

Two pedestrians were struck and killed in the first week of 2019. One was an elderly man in downtown Portland Friday. Another pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday on NE Airport Way.