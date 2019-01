Salem, Oregon – Update: All northbound lanes of I-5 are open north of Salem following a tractor trailer fire. However, it will take some time for the traffic backup to clear. Expect delays.

A tractor trailer fire on northbound I-5 just north of the Chemawa Interchange (milepost 263) in Salem has traffic backed up for several miles. While the fire has been mostly extinguished, it will take a while for traffic to clear the area. Travelers should expect delays.