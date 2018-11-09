Traffic Alert Ramp from Marquam Bridge To I-5 South SHUTDOWN

Portland, Oregon – Traffic alert for Portland drivers right now near downtown. The ramp from the Marquam bridge to I-5 south is completely shutdown because of a Semi Truck crash. We’re hearing the wreck may involved two semis, one may be a logging truck. Officials think it could be awhile before it can be cleared and opened up. Police are on scene. ODOT is asking drivers to use 405 right now to get around, until they get the crash cleared.

More via ODOT / Tripcheck:

Southbound Interstate 5 is closed on the Marquam Bridge after two trucks crashed around 3:30 am Friday. The lanes to northbound I-405 remain open. Southbound I-5 traffic should use the Fremont Bridge and I-405 as a detour. Expect delays and a lengthy closure as crews work to remove the trucks and clean spilled diesel. Go to Tripcheck.com to check for updates.