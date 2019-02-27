Traction Devices Required on Some Roads In Washington County
By Jacob Dean
Feb 27, 2019 @ 7:06 AM

Washington County, Oregon – SNOW ZONES ACTIVE: TRACTION DEVICES REQUIRED ON PORTIONS OF 175TH, BARNES AND CORNELL ROADS

News Release from Washington County
Posted on FlashAlert: February 27th, 2019 6:49 AM

Washington County crews are enroute to activate all three of the snow zones. Locations are as follows:

  • 175th Avenue, between Scholls Ferry and Rigert roads.
  • Barnes Road, 118th Avenue east to the County line, adjacent to a city of Portland snow zone
  • Cornell Road, Cedar Hills Boulevard east to the County line

Motorists are required by law to use traction control devices – including chains, studded tires, Mountain Snowflake tires, winter tires or “tire socks” – on their vehicles or avoid these areas. Traction device violations are a “secondary offense,” meaning citations will be issued when motorists are observed violating other traffic laws or driving unsafely. The citations carry a fine of up to $160.                         

Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation (LUT) is reporting abandoned vehicles to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for possible citations and towing. Abandoned vehicles are a safety hazard. They can impact drivers’ line of sight and block snowplows, emergency vehicles and public transit. Citations for abandoned vehicles carry fines of about $110, plus towing costs.

For more information, visit www.snow-zones.com. For the latest weather updates, visit www.wc-roads.comTwitter or Facebook.

Washington County is committed to planning, building and maintaining a great transportation system, ensuring the safety of all roadway users and operating the County roadway system in cost-effective and environmentally responsible manner.

