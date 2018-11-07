Toyota Truck Tailgates Stolen

GRESHAM, Ore– Gresham police are looking for the person or group responsible for stealing 34 tailgates off pickup trucks throughout the city. 32 were lifted from Toyota trucks 1 Ford and 1 Dodge. Police believe the tailgates are being sold on the black Market for $3,000.00 or more. Police say the thefts are happening in the middle of the night. They recommend owners buy a lock to keep the tailgate from being stolen. 12 were stolen last year. Call Gresham police if you see something suspicious.