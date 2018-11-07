Toyota Truck Tailgates Stolen
By Rosemary Reynolds
Nov 7, 2018 @ 12:35 PM

GRESHAM, Ore– Gresham police are looking for the person or group responsible for stealing 34 tailgates off pickup trucks throughout the city.  32 were lifted from Toyota trucks 1 Ford and 1 Dodge.  Police believe the tailgates are being sold on the black Market for $3,000.00 or more. Police say the thefts are happening in the middle of the night.  They recommend owners buy a lock to keep the tailgate from being stolen. 12 were stolen last year.  Call Gresham police if you see something suspicious.

