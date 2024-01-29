KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Toyota Chief Apologizes For Cheating On Testing At Group Company…Again

January 29, 2024 9:48AM PST
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Chief Koji Sato has apologized to customers, suppliers and dealers for flawed testing at a group company, which follows similar problems in recent years.

The latest woes surfacing Monday at Japan’s top automaker involves testing required for Japanese government approval at Toyota Industries, which makes diesel engines.

False results were found on certification testing and other sampling inspections for engines.

Skirting of government tests surfaced last year at Daihatsu, which makes small cars, and is 100% owned by Toyota.

In 2022, Hino Motors, a truck maker that’s part of the Toyota group, said it had systematically falsified emissions data.

