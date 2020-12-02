Toy and Joy Meets Needs In Wildfire Areas
PORTLAND, Ore.– The over 100 year old Toy and Joy Makers is making sure children receive toys where several parts of the state were impacted by the Fall Wildfires. Toys have already been gathered for the Lincoln city area and the Santiam area.
Patrick McMann with Portland Fire and Rescue’s Toy and Joy says, “Toys can be dropped off (unwrapped) at any Portland Fire and Rescue fire station. Cash donations are always welcome because the money can go further to purchase new toys.” What’s needed most right now are toys for Girls between the ages of 9 and 13