Toxic Sunken Boats Hauled Out Of Willamette River

Portland, Oregon – People living along the Columbia River are finally seeing some progress cleaning up toxic boats. Last night crews removed a boat that someone was living living on, then abandoned before it sunk to the bottom of the river two years ago. There’s a 65-foot long tug boat in that section of water near Hayden Island that’s been sunk for 30-years. That’s next to get pulled out. Cleanup often falls to the state, but the state says it doesn’t have enough money to clean up even a fraction of the problem. Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.