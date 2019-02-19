Toxic Sunken Boats Hauled Out Of Willamette River
By Jacob Dean
Feb 19, 2019 @ 5:41 AM

Portland, Oregon – People living along the Columbia River are finally seeing some progress cleaning up toxic boats. Last night crews removed a boat that someone was living living on, then abandoned before it sunk to the bottom of the river two years ago. There’s a 65-foot long tug boat in that section of water near Hayden Island that’s been sunk for 30-years. That’s next to get pulled out. Cleanup often falls to the state, but the state says it doesn’t have enough money to clean up even a fraction of the problem. Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.

