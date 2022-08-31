Toxic Algae Bloom Near Cathedral Park Spreads South

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Toxic bacteria in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland has spread to the south.

The Oregon Health Authority first issued a public health advisory on August 17th after testing found dangerous levels of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin.

The algae bloom has since spread to the Willamette Cove area.

People and pets should avoid the water until further notice. It can be deadly to pets and children. Officials with the Multnomah County Health Department say do not swim, boat, or drink the water, even if you boil it. Fish caught in the affected areas may pose unknown health risks.