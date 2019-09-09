      Weather Alert

Tornado Warning Issued For Multnomah County Has Expired

Sep 8, 2019 @ 6:59pm

Portland, Ore – Update:

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  Western Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon...

* Until 700 PM PDT..

* At 645 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
  tornado was located 5 miles north of Rockcreek, moving east at 15
  mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Weather spotters reported funnel cloud.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
  western Multnomah County.

In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile
markers 9 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
