Tornado Warning Has Expired For Central Clark County

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Central Clark County in southwestern Washington until 3:30 PM PDT.

At 2:56 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was identified over Five Corners, near Vancouver Downtown, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD: Tornado.

SOURCE: Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT: Flying debris poses a significant danger to those without shelter. Mobile homes are likely to be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is expected, and tree damage is likely.

This severe storm is expected to affect the following areas around:

Battle Ground

Meadow Glade

Five Corners

Mount Vista

Barberton

Dollar Corner

Orchards

Hockinson around 3:00 PM PDT.

Lewisville

Venersborg

Cherry Grove around 3:05 PM PDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Brush Prairie, Alpine, Heisson, and Salmon Falls.

Additionally, the following highways in Washington are affected:

Interstate 205 between mile markers 33 and 35.

State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Take cover immediately. Seek refuge in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, seek the nearest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.