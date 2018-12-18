Tornado Touches Down Near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a tornado touched down near Port Orchard Tuesday afternoon, damaging several homes and toppling trees.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said on Twitter that based on radar imagery and video evidence, a tornado touched down south of Port Orchard shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The service says they will send a team tomorrow morning to survey the area.

KOMO-TV reports damage has been reported on Rhapsody Drive and at the Bethel Tavern.

Video from the television station’s helicopter at the scene shows trees down, homes with roofs ripped off and debris scattered across yards.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.