National Weather Service Ground Crews Will Evaluate Tornado in Port Orchard

Picture Courtesy of KGW TV

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. The tornado touched down 15 miles West of Seattle. It knocked trees, ripped off roofs, and blew out Power Transformers. Law Enforcement calls the twister catastrophic. It is a miracle nobody was killed or injured. At least two homes were destroyed in one neighborhood . Some families had to evacuate their homes because of gas leaks. The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter for those affected. Kitsap County last say a tornado in 1991. A team from the National Weather service will hit the ground running today to evaluate the damage. Video, and photos, will help Hydrologists assign an E-F Evaluation ranking to the tornado.