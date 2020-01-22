      Weather Alert

Tornado Confirmed On The Coast

Jan 21, 2020 @ 5:43pm
Photo courtesy of KGW

Manzanita is no stranger to tornadoes. Back in 2016 the city was struck by a tornado that lasted only lasted two minutes but caused one million dollars in damage and about one-third of the city’s trees came crashing down.

Earlier this afternoon, it was confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Manzanita. Damage to a few homes which included broken windows was reported as Tillamook County Maintenance crews investigated.

The weather service is warning that severe weather conditions could continue.

 

TAGS
Manzanita Property damage Storm warning tornado
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport