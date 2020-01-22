Tornado Confirmed On The Coast
Photo courtesy of KGW
Manzanita is no stranger to tornadoes. Back in 2016 the city was struck by a tornado that lasted only lasted two minutes but caused one million dollars in damage and about one-third of the city’s trees came crashing down.
Earlier this afternoon, it was confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Manzanita. Damage to a few homes which included broken windows was reported as Tillamook County Maintenance crews investigated.
The weather service is warning that severe weather conditions could continue.