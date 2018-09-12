Top Toys: Your Vote!

What are your favorite toys?

I love crayons. I even keep them on my desk; ya just never know when you need to color a little for a brain boost or you need to leave someone an encouraging note!

There’s an actual hall of fame for toys in Rochester, New York, the list of finalists just came out. It includes some classics for sure: American Girl Dolls, Chalk, Chutes and Ladders, Magic 8 Ball, Pinball, Tickle-Me Elmo, Tudor Electric Football, Uno… several more.

You can vote for your favs online.

The public’s top three toys will join the national committee’s top choices. The Final 2018 Toy inductees will be announced on November 8th. Sixty-five toys have already been inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame.