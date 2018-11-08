Top Suspect In Murder Case Found Dead

Hillsboro, Oregon-Detectives are on the scene now of an apparent suicide of the man who is the primary person of interest in the death of Tricia Carver. She was found dead near St. Paul in Marion County early Wednesday Morning.

Tonight Inter-Agency law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home Lemarr Carver in Hillsboro. Lemarr Carver was the husband of Tricia Carver. He was found dead inside with what appears to be a self inflicted bullet wound.

This is still an active criminal investigation and no additional details are being released at this time.

It will be a few hours before we can expect a press release.

More from Marion County Sheriff’s Office:

Tonight November 7, 2018, at approximately 9:30 p.m. the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit executed a search warrant in the 6700 block of Patricia Lane SE in Hillsboro. The residence is that of Lemarr Carver the husband of Tricia Carver who was found murdered near St. Paul in Marion County.

When deputies entered the home of Mr. Carver he was found deceased inside from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. Mr. Carver is the primary person of interest in the death of Ms. Carver. Detectives will be on scene for the next several hours collecting evidence at the Carver home.

This is still an active criminal investigation and no additional details are being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office does intend to release one final statement regarding the investigation and some of its details but that time frame is not yet known. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the follwoing agencies for their assitance:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Inter-Agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit

Oregon State Police

Salem Police Department

Hillsboro Police Department

Marion County District Attorney’s Office

**************************

On November 5th, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m., deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Vachter Road NE and River Road NE near St. Paul after a body was discovered in a nearby field. On November 6th detectives identified the victim as Tricia Carver, age 47 of Albany. Ms. Carver was reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on November 5th, 2018.

Detectives are investigating Ms. Carver’s death as a homicide. The attached image of Ms. Carver is believed to have been taken just prior to her death. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Ms. Carver to please call Detective Myers at 503 540 8096.

At this point in the investigation the Sheriff’s Office does not intend to release any additional information. A time frame for any additional releases of information is not yet known.

******************

This morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Vachter Road NE and River Road NE near St. Paul after the body of an adult female was discovered in a nearby field. At this point in the investigation Detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to please call Detecive Myers at 503 540 8096.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assited by the Marion County Medical Examiners Office, and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is not currently releasing any other details at this time. The time frame for additional releases of infomation is unknown.

********

This morning at approximately 7:00 a.m., deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Vachter Road NE and River Road NE near St. Paul after a body was discovered in a nearby field. At this point in the investigation Detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to please call Detecive Myers at 503 540 8096.

The Sheriff’s Office is not currently releasing any other details. The time frame for an additional release of information is not yet know.