Live KXL Election Coverage Starts at 7pm

It’s Election Day across the country and at the end of the day Oregon may have a new Governor, and Portland will have it’s first ever African-American woman City Council Member. If you haven’t turned in your ballot yet, in Oregon it’s too late to mail it, but you have until 8 PM tonight to drop it off at an official drop-box. In Washington state those ballots just have to be postmarked by that time tonight.

There are many different local and statewide races and measures we’ve been following closely this mid-term election.

KXL produced a special Election Series on some of the big races and measures. Here are some of those:

KXL’s Grant McHill looked at the much anticipated race for Oregon Governor:

In the race for the coveted Portland City Council seat that will be vacated by Dan Saltzman in January, either candidate would be the first African American Woman City Council Member. KXL’s Brandon Ison speaks with both:

KXL’s Jim Ferretti covered what some are calling Greg Walden’s toughest test in 20 years:

KXL’s Steve Leader covered the race for congress in Southwest Washington:

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds covered statewide measure 105:

KXL’s Mike Turner is covering Measure 103:

