“Top Chef Masters” Winner Floyd Cardoz Dead at 59 From Coronavirus
Chef Floyd Cardoz, who won season 3 of Top Chef Masters, has died of an infection shortly after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Us Weekly reports. Cardoz had revealed on March 17 that he was hospitalized over a fever, and had checked himself into a New York hospital. His company confirmed the next day that he’d tested positive for the virus.
Bravo released a statement with their condolences on Wednesday, as did Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi on social media. “I am beyond saddened to wake up today and hear the news of my dear friend @floydcardoz’s passing,” she wrote. “This is a huge loss… not only for the professional food world, but for Indians everywhere.” Cardoz is survived by his wife and business partner, Barkha Cardoz, and their two adult sons, Peter and Justin.