Too Much Smoke. Avoid the Vacuum.

So the air quality is one reason to avoid activities outdoors, but you should still exercise. Just keep it inside.

HOWEVER, the smoke in the air means you CAN avoid at least chore. Vacuuming. The air quality in our region is so bad, you should probably avoid vacuuming the carpets. Doctors say it can kick up particulate matter, and make the air inside your home even worse. Docs say you might avoid vacuuming for up to a week as we wait for the wildfire smoke to fully clear. That’s one way to get out of chores…

BTW, you can build your own air purifier for less than $20 if you have a box fan. Google it.