Tolling on I-205 Survey

Mar 13, 2020 @ 7:41am

Portland, Or. – ODOT wants to know what you think about tolling on I-205 in Clackamas County. It begins a Travel Preference Survey today to gather input. It will send 37,000 post cards to  a random sample of people in Oregon and SW Washington. The postcard will contain a link to the survey. It will ask  when, why and how often they use I-205 near the Abernathy Bridge and how they feel about paying a toll to save travel time. The survey will be available until April 24th.  ODOT says you can still fill out the survey even if you don’t get a postcard. Just click on this link

