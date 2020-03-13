Tolling on I-205 Survey

Portland, Or. – ODOT wants to know what you think about tolling on I-205 in Clackamas County. It begins a Travel Preference Survey today to gather input. It will send 37,000 post cards to a random sample of people in Oregon and SW Washington. The postcard will contain a link to the survey. It will ask when, why and how often they use I-205 near the Abernathy Bridge and how they feel about paying a toll to save travel time. The survey will be available until April 24th. ODOT says you can still fill out the survey even if you don’t get a postcard. Just click on this link