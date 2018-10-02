Told Ya….It’s Just “Mahomes Magic”

It’ll be the last Patrick Mahomes blog post, I promise but — I told you he and the Chiefs were “must watch TV” 🙂 It’s fun when you’re right about this kind of thing.

This 23-year-old phenom led the Chiefs to an incredible comeback win in last night’s Monday Night Football game in Denver. It didn’t look pretty at first, but Mahomes showed guts as the game went on.

I think Colin Cowherd offers some fascinating insight about a player like Mahomes. Check out his comments in this YouTube video from Tuesday’s show. He talks about the different kind of pressure that faces a “once in a decade” kind of talent.