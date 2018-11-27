Toilet Seat Down Please!

Here’s the deal, the toilet seat goes down when you leave the bathroom. There’s no other option.

But, for countless guys, that concept is not habit. Inventors are coming to the rescue. It’s called SmartNudge. It’s a small device you install on any toilet. It senses when the toilet is no longer in use and gently nudges the seat back down. I first spotted this amazing invention on “Trending w/ Travis” on Q13FOX.

It’s battery powered and attached by adhesive, so much easier than installing a spendy, automatic toilet seat. The inventors are currently raising money on Kickstarter to bring the smart nudge to market. If they raise 25-thousand dollars by December they could ship by April of 2019.

What’s your habit? The fellas here in the newsroom with sweethearts, tell me they’re well trained. The single guys tell me, they could use some improvement in that area. I’m thinking it could be a new question on Tinder, to help vet potential dates, #SeatUpOrDown #ToiletEtiquette.

