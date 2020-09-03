      Weather Alert

Toddler Killed After Falling Off Lawnmower

Sep 3, 2020 @ 11:48am

TOUTLE, Wash. (AP) – A two-year-old child was killed in a lawnmower accident in Cowlitz County, Washington.

The child’s father was mowing the yard in Toutle with a zero-turn mower and had the child riding with him as he mowed.

Deputies say the child fell forward off the mower and his father wasn’t able to catch him.

The mower ran over the child before the father was able to stop.

First responders said the child died immediately from traumatic injuries.

The body was turned over to the coroner’s office.

No other details have been released.

