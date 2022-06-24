More than 200 times in the last 210 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned its own decisions.
Few of them have been as important and consequential as today’s overturning of the abortion decision in Roe v. Wade.
The lives of more than 60 million unborn American citizens were sacrificed in the nearly 50 years since Roe.
Today, the Supreme Court corrects that deadly mistake by a vote of six Justices to three.
Americans should celebrate this victory for life.
But I fear that those who want the unrestricted right to kill unborn babies, right up to the moment of birth, plan the kind of violent response that does America no good.
One has already plotted to kill a Supreme Court Justice.
Others have staged angry rallies in the homes of Justices.
There are federal laws against that, but the President Joe Biden has stayed silent on the assassination attempt and his Department of Justice refuses to act.
The forces of evil hold major positions in our government and they are laying waste to an exceptional country.
But today, the rights of unborn Americans to the life God gave them have been upheld.
Now, we can watch to see what the states do with this matter.
Some, like Oregon and Washington, plan to use taxpayer dollars to fly women in, put them up in hotels and provide free abortions.
Imagine having that kind of enthusiasm about taking the lives of the innocent.
The post Today The Supreme Court Saved The Lives Of Countless Innocent Kids appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.