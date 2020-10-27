Today Is The Last Day To Safely Mail Ballots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is the last day you can safely mail your ballot in-state in order to ensure it will arrive on time for next Tuesday’s election. A stamp is not needed to mail your ballot.
After today, ballots will have to be physically dropped off at any of the official drop sites around the state before 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 3rd. Postmarks do not count.
Multnomah County Elections Official Ballot Drop Sites
Multnomah County has 30 Official Ballot Drop Sites available now until 8PM on Election Day for you to return your voted ballot. Official Ballot Drop Sites include all Multnomah County Library locations. Please consider returning your voted ballot to the Official Ballot Drop Site closest to you to reduce congestion at other locations. Ballots will be picked up from library locations and Official Ballot Drop Boxes on a regular schedule.
Portland
North Portland
- St. Johns Library (Library Book Drop) –7510 N Charleston Ave. (see map)
- North Portland Library (Library Book Drop) – 512 N Killingsworth St. (see map)
- Kenton Library (Library Book Drop) – 8226 N Denver Ave. (see map)
- Green Zebra Grocery – NEW LOCATION 3011 N Lombard St. (Official Ballot Drop Box located in rear parking lot off of N Curtis Ave.) (see map)
- McCoy Park – NEW LOCATION – located on the southeast corner of McCoy Park near the intersection of North Trenton Street and North Newman Avenue – Walk up Only) (see map)
Northeast Portland
- Albina Library – NEW LOCATION (Official Ballot Drop Box) –216 NE Knott St. (see map)
- Hollywood Library (Library Book Drop) – 4040 NE Tillamook St. (see map)
- McDonald’s Restaurant – 2010 NE Cesar Chavez Blvd. – Official Ballot Drop Box located on the west side of NE 40th Avenue between NE Tillamook and NE Hancock and near the Hollywood Library. (see map)
- Gregory Heights Library (Library Book Drop) – 7921 NE Sandy Blvd. (see map)
- Parkrose Neighborhood – 4390 NE 102nd Ave. – Official Ballot Drop Box located in the east parking lot across the street from MHCC Maywood Park Center on NE 102nd Ave. and NE Prescott St. (see map)
Northwest Portland
- Northwest Library (Library Book Drop) – 2300 NW Thurman St. (see map)
Southeast Portland
- Multnomah County Elections – 1040 SE Morrison St. (see map)
- SE 11th Avenue – NEW LOCATION – Official Ballot Drop Box located on the east side of SE 11th Ave. between SE Alder St. and SE Morrison St.
- SE Belmont Street – Official Ballot Drop Box located on the north side of SE Belmont St. between SE 10th Ave. and SE 11th Ave.
- 1040 SE Morrison Street – Walk/bike up Official Ballot Drop Site is a slot in the building located at the corner of SE 11th Ave. and SE Morrison St.
- Belmont Library (Library Book Drop) – 1038 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. (see map)
- Sellwood – Moreland Library (Library Book Drop) – 7860 SE 13th Ave. (see map)
- Woodstock Library (Library Book Drop) – 6008 SE 49th Ave. (see map)
- Holgate Library (Library Book Drop) – 7905 SE Holgate Blvd. (see map)
- Midland Library (Official Ballot Drop Box) – 805 SE 122nd Ave. (see map)
- Regal Cinemas Movie Theater / M & M Car Wash – SE Division St. & SE 165th Ave. – Official Ballot Drop Box located in Regal Cinemas parking lot behind M & M Car Wash (see map)
- Rockwood Library (Library Book Drop) – 17917 SE Stark St. (see map)
Southwest Portland
- A–Boy Supply – 7365 SW Barbur Blvd. (see map)
- Capitol Hill Library (Library Book Drop) – 10723 SW Capitol Hwy. (see map)
- Hillsdale Library (Library Book Drop) – 1525 SW Sunset Blvd. (see map)
- Central Library – 801 SW 10th Ave. Drive up Library Book Drop located on SW 11th Ave. between SW Yamhill St. and SW Taylor St. (see map)
- Pioneer Courthouse Square – 700 block of SW Broadway (next to Starbucks and across from Nordstrom – Walk up Only) (see map)
Fairview
- Fairview – Columbia Library (Library Book Drop) – 1520 NE Village St. (see map)
Gresham
- Gresham Library (Official Ballot Drop Box) – 385 NW Miller Ave. (see map)
- Voting Center Express – Limited Hours – Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St. – There is an Official Ballot Drop Box located inside the Voting Center Express on the first floor of the Multnomah County East Building. It is open only during voting center open hours. You will need to park and then walk inside to deposit your ballot. (see map)
Troutdale
- Troutdale Library (Library Book Drop) –2451 SW Cherry Park Rd. (see map)
Need Assistance?
Main office:
Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building
1040 SE Morrison Street, Portland OR 97214
Gresham location:
Voting Center Express at the Multnomah County East Building
600 NE 8th Street, Gresham OR 97030
Phone: 503-988-VOTE (8683)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mcelections.org
Extended Evening and Saturday Hours Available at Both Voter Service Locations
Multnomah County Elections normal hours at both voter service locations are 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. Extended and Saturday hours at both the SE Portland and Gresham locations are:
- Wednesday, October 28: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Thursday, October 29: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Friday, October 30: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Saturday, October 31: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Monday, November 2: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
- Tuesday, ELECTION DAY, November 3: 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM
The Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building is located at 1040 SE Morrison Street in SE Portland. The Voting Center Express, inside the Multnomah County East Building, is located at 600 NE 8th Street in Gresham. There is limited street parking and it is near TriMet bus routes 15 and 70. The Voting Center Express is a closer service location for more than 140,000 Multnomah County voters that live east of I-205. There is free parking and it is located near the TriMet Gresham Central Town Center MAX Station.
Multnomah County Elections is following all safety recommendations provided by the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including wearing face coverings and physical distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required when visiting our two voter service locations. Many voter services can also be completed online.
Multnomah County Elections provides an interpreter, free of charge to anyone who needs help voting in a language other than English. Additional voting and elections information — available in nine languages — is online at mcelections.org.