We know this is Movember, when a lot of men grow out their beards to show support men’s health issues, but what about the rest of the year? Is a BEARD a good look for you? A new study shows that men who have full beards are more attractive than men who are clean-shaven. What do you think? We’ll be talking about it on FM NEWS 101 at 5:29 and 7:29. Let us share your comments!

https://fox8.com/2018/11/14/study-men-with-beards-are-more-attractive/