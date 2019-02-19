To Salt Or Not To Salt

It’s not an issue today in Portland but it will be again soon. Slick and icy roads bring this city to a standstill. So why not use salt?

How dangerous is salt on the roads….really? The Carey Institute looked at places across the country that have used salt liberally for decades. Vicky Kelly is with the Environmental Monitoring program.

We talked to her about it this morning on Portland’s Morning News.

She says salt is relatively cheap and not only do cities and states use it back east, a lot of individuals use it on their own walkways and driveways. They tend to use too much so that makes the long term impact of salt even worse.

Read more here:

https://www.caryinstitute.org/sites/default/files/public/downloads/report_road_salt.pdf