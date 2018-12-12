To Flock Or Not To Flock?

Anyone out there flock your Christmas Tree?

I was inspired to ask when I walked into work and saw the Alpha Christmas tree all white and shiny. I wondered “How many people flock their trees this time of year? We’ve been doing it for centuries to give that illusion of a white Christmas.

But tree flocking really caught on in the late 1950s and 1960s during the post-war boom. According to mentalfloss.com FLOCKING trees is more popular in warm climates like the West Coast, the South, and Southeast.

Do you flock your tree? If so, why?

Rebecca

http://mentalfloss.com/article/72819/what-exactly-christmas-tree-flocking