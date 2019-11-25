      Weather Alert

Tis The Season To Stress

Nov 25, 2019 @ 3:34am
Source: Den of Geek

There is a lot of pressure on people during the holidays when it comes to buying gifts, and traveling, and interacting with family and things like that.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans by YELP found 28% of respondents said they’ve gone into debt during the holiday season. It usually takes until March to pay it off. On average….people plan to spend $972 on holiday-related costs this year, but most go over that budget.

So what stresses people out the most? It’s hosting parties. Fifty-one percent of respondents said hosting a party or dinner during the holiday was the most stressful. Forty-five percent said having friends or family stay with them and 45% said traveling to see family or friends was a stress builder. Twenty-nine percent going out to dinner with family or friends also peeved them.

What stresses you out about the holidays? Anything?

Ho Ho Ho,

Rebecca

 

