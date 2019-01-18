T’is The Season for Winter Sports Concussions
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jan 18, 2019 @ 11:56 AM

PORTLAND, Ore–  It’s peak season for skiing and snowboarding and that means increased risk for concussions on the slopes. Even while wearing a helmet, concussions can be very dangerous, causing issues that are often ignored and untreated: confusion, depression, memory loss, lack of coordination, disrupted sleep and blurred vision.

Long-time snowboarder and high school snowboarding coach  Ben talked about concussions he’s suffered, the difficult after-effects and getting concussion therapy at the Providence Sports Care Center. His therapist will also talk about recognizing concussion symptoms and helping patients recover.  he still has light sensitivity problems , hearing issues and mood problems.  he estimates he’s had a concussion at least 16 times since he was a teenager.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hillsboro Taco Bell Worker Stabbed On The Job TSA Workers Planning PDX Rally Today at Noon One Person Detained in Deadly Northeast Portland Shooting Shutdown Sunshine Gay Rights Activist Terry Bean Indicted On Sex Charges Portland Diamond Project Investors Revealed
Comments