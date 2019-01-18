T’is The Season for Winter Sports Concussions

PORTLAND, Ore– It’s peak season for skiing and snowboarding and that means increased risk for concussions on the slopes. Even while wearing a helmet, concussions can be very dangerous, causing issues that are often ignored and untreated: confusion, depression, memory loss, lack of coordination, disrupted sleep and blurred vision.

Long-time snowboarder and high school snowboarding coach Ben talked about concussions he’s suffered, the difficult after-effects and getting concussion therapy at the Providence Sports Care Center. His therapist will also talk about recognizing concussion symptoms and helping patients recover. he still has light sensitivity problems , hearing issues and mood problems. he estimates he’s had a concussion at least 16 times since he was a teenager.