Tips and Tricks for Free Fishing Weekend

Oregon – If your holiday weekend plans don’t include fishing, you need to make new plans. You can go fishing, crabbing, and calming for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday.

You still have to follow all the ODFW rules and regulations though.

Now there’s a difference between going fishing and going catching. If you want to go catching, check out the ODFW Recreation Report.

ODFW also provides a crabbing and calming report.

Fishing, right now one of your best bets is head to the Northern Oregon coast. Cutthroat trout are more active now in the cooler weather. Fall Salmon are starting to trickle in to the coastal tributaries. Smallmouth bass are responding to the cool weather as well. They are hitting more topwater lures. You can try for smallmouth bass around the Cascade Locks Boat Ramp, in that back eddy. Too far to go? Hang around town! Several local lakes are stocked full of trout.

Read more from ODFW here:

It’s free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2.

During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

“Get out and enjoy the last weekend of summer and do some fishing with family and friends,” said Mike Gauvin, ODFW recreational fisheries manager.

Look for the best fishing opportunities in ODFW’s Weekly Recreation Report, which is updated every Wednesday. Some good bets for new anglers this time of year are warmwater fishing and trout. Several waterbodies will be stocked with trout in time for the holiday weekend, see the Trout Stocking Schedule or Recreation Report for details.

Oregon will have one final weekend of free fishing on Nov. 23-24, 2018, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Best bets for holiday weekend fishing

Sea-run cutthroat trout on the north coast will respond to the recent cool weather by being even more active and ready to bite.

Hatchery trout have been stocked in several zones just in time for the holiday weekend – 25,000 fish in the Willamette Zone alone.

Summer all-depth halibut season on the central coast will be open Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 .

. Smallmouth bass are responding to the cool weather as well. Not only are they becoming more active, they are hitting more topwater lures.

Fall Chinook are being caught in the Rogue River, and in the bays and tidewater of the Coos, Coquille and Umpqua.

Good luck! Fish on! Tight lines!

Images courtesy of Jacob Dean.