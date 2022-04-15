Tip Investigation Finds Park Ranger Wasteful Spending

(Portland, OR) — A tip from the City of Portland’s Fraud Hotline has led to an investigation of spending in the Park Ranger program. The Portland Auditor’s office found Park Ranger staff spent 66-hundred dollars on food purchases that didn’t follow the city’s policy. A manager also used City funds to buy a hat for 113 dollars that wasn’t part of the ranger uniform. The Parks Bureau conducted its own investigation and increased purchasing oversight, monitoring, and training. It did not agree to all of the recommendations from the Auditor’s Office.