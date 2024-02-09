Tinnitus Awareness Week

With over 750 million people worldwide experiencing it, Tinnitus, often described as a persistent ringing, buzzing, or whining in the ears, can be incredibly distressing for those affected. Its impact on psychological well-being is well-documented.

Many sufferers, desperate for relief, turn to social media for answers. However, a study from 2019 revealed that social platforms are flooded with misinformation about tinnitus, and a quick search on TikTok today confirms that little has changed.

Whether it’s individuals sharing well-meaning but inaccurate personal experiences, companies pushing miracle cures, or even malicious actors preying on vulnerable populations, false information could be detrimental to those suffering hearing loss.

David Luther with Hear USA recommends seeking medical attention as soon as possible if you are experiencing Tinnitus symptoms, and he also points out false information to be aware of when seeking medical attention from Tik Tok and other social media sites.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of hearing loss, Hear USA provides free hearing exams throughout its locations in Oregon and Washington.