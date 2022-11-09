Tina Kotek Projected To Be Oregon’s Next Governor

Portland, Ore. — Our news partner KGW and the AP are reporting Democrat Tina Kotek is the projected winner over Republican challenger Christine Drazan.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kotek held a lead of nearly 30,000 votes over Republican challenger Christine Drazan.

The race was too close to call on election night, with both receiving around 45% of the vote and Kotek holding a narrow lead Tuesday night. A new batch of vote results came in Wednesday, pushing Kotek’s advantage out of reach.