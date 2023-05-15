Timed Use Permits Resume At Multnomah Falls I-84 Parking Lot May 26th
PORTLAND, Ore. – Timed use permits will once again be required to park in the I-84 parking lot at Multnomah Falls.
The permits will be required between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 26th – September 4th.
You can buy them for $2 per car at Recreation.Gov up to two weeks before your visit.
The U.S. Forest Service says the permits are designed to ease congestion, making trips to the Falls safer and more enjoyable.
Options for visiting Multnomah Falls without a permit:
- Leave your car at home and take public transit (Columbia Area Transit), including service from Gateway Transit Center in Portland, Cascade Locks, and Hood River.
- Modify the timing of your trip to before or after the permit times and peak visitation (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
- Plan your visit to Multnomah Falls prior to Memorial Day and after Labor Day, when there is less visitation demand.
