Timed Use Permits Resume At Multnomah Falls I-84 Parking Lot May 26th

PORTLAND, Ore. – Timed use permits will once again be required to park in the I-84 parking lot at Multnomah Falls.

The permits will be required between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 26th – September 4th.

You can buy them for $2 per car at Recreation.Gov up to two weeks before your visit.

The U.S. Forest Service says the permits are designed to ease congestion, making trips to the Falls safer and more enjoyable.

Options for visiting Multnomah Falls without a permit: