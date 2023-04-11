KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Timbers Lose Williamson To Season Ending Injury

April 11, 2023 12:17PM PDT
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson will have season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The team said Tuesday that Williamson’s recovery time is expected to be approximately nine months. Dr. Richard Edelson will operate in Portland.

Williamson, 25, last played on April 1 — going a full 90 minutes at Dallas.

“Eryk is an extremely important component within the team who was performing at a high level again, making it difficult news to accept,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement.

In late August 2021, Williamson tore his left ACL and returned to play in late March 2022.

Williamson has four goals and 17 assists in 70 matches over six seasons with the Timbers. He has made six appearances for the U.S., four in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and two in exhibitions this January.

