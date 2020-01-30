      Weather Alert

Tillamook Fire Officials Approve A Rescue Charge

Jan 29, 2020 @ 8:04pm

Under the new resolution, charges would be imposed for responding to certain incidents, mainly when the responsible parties live outside the district, or when negligence or criminal actions are involved.

Chief Daron Bement tells KXL it’s not aimed at the citizens of Tillamook county.

Tillamook Fire District officials approved the fee that is meant to help offset the cost of training, equipment, time, fuel and expenses including lost or damaged equipment.

Non-residents, negligent or criminal actions will now be subject to billing. The fees start at $250 bucks.

 

