Tillamook County Hit By Hackers
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A coastal Oregon county is struggling to get its computer and telephone systems running again after being hit by a cyberattack.
The attack on Tillamook County government has affected all departments, knocked out all computer systems and its website, and left phones working intermittently.
In a statement, officials said there’s no indication the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused.
The county began experiencing difficulties with several computer systems Wednesday.
Its information technology department determined that it was a malware attack.
Officials said they would work with law enforcement and hire an independent computer forensics provider and legal experts to help investigate.