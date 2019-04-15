Tiger’s Win Means $$$$$ For Nike

Detroit, Michigan – A Michigan based marketing company says Tiger Woods’ epic Masters win means $22-million dollars for Nike. Eric Smallwood at Apex Marketing Group says the $22-million represents the equivalent brand value that Nike received from Woods’ on camera exposure during the Final Round of the Masters on CBS. Nike was featured on Tiger’s Hat, shirt, pants and shoes.

Apex says Monster Energy got close to a million dollars of exposure. It was featured prominently on his golf bag.

Bridgestone got about $134,000 in exposure, according to Apex. It says the golf ball was featured in close-up shots of various putts Tiger had during the final round.