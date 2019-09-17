Tigard Police Gear Up For Red Light Cameras
Tigard, Or. – Tigard Police will turn to red light cameras to reduce crashes along Highway 99W. Signs that read Traffic Laws Photo Enforced are being install over the next few weeks. Sgt. Lee Erickson says cameras will be in use by late this year, but citations won’t be issued until January.
The cameras will be installed at three intersections. They are at 99W and Hall Boulevard, 99W and 72nd Avenue and 99W and Durham Road. Erickson says 99W and Hall Boulevard is the worst intersection for crashes. There have been 72 wrecks there between 2012-2016.
He says a 2017 survey determined 62% of Tigard residents support the use of photo traffic enforcement.