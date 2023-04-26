Tigard Police Arrest Apartment Storage Unit Burglar

Tigard patrol officers interrupted a burglary in progress, leading to the arrest of a man on a long list of charges.

Just before 5:30 AM on April 14th, officers were dispatched to a burglary at an apartment complex in the 11900 block of SW 72nd Avenue. The caller reported a man was on video prying storage unit doors open and taking property. When he saw officers responding, the man took off running through a secure parking area, then into a yard and over a fence where an officer safely arrested him.

The man was later identified as Brandon O’Neill, a 33-year-old from Portland. Officers recovered two guns from the car, one of which was also stolen. O’Neill is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have guns. Officers also recovered 17 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of ecstasy.

It’s believed that upwards of 20 storage units were broken into by O’Neill.

If you believe your property was stolen in connection with this case, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 and ask to speak to a Tigard officer, referencing case #23-0007058.