Tigard Mayor Heidi Lueb Attending U.S. Conference of Mayors

KANSAS CITY, MO — Tigard Mayor Heidi Leub is about a year and a half into her first 4 year term. She is spending several days in Kansas City at the 92nd United State Conference of Mayors. The event has been brining mayors of American cities with populations over 30,000 people for years to meet, network and exchange ideas.

Mayor Lueb says she is also getting a chance to meet some members of the Biden Administration and other elected officials at the federal level. She feels this is invaluable for establishing relationships that help bring federal dollars back to Tigard.

Lueb says she is happy with the state of Tigard at the moment. They are working on many of the same issues facing other suburban cities their size like homelessness and housing in general, public safety, business growth, traffic and parks.