Tigard Mayor and Congresswoman On Solving City’s Challenges

May 14, 2024 9:22AM PDT
TIGARD, Ore. —  In her state of the city address, Mayor Heidi Lueb said more than 350 emergency responders and workers saved lives when the temperatures plunged her community into freezing cold in January. “During the historic ice storm, they not only worked 24 7, but they put themselves in danger for each of us.”

And she says, in situations like that, her community relies on,  “Our library also serves as our emergency heating and cooling center. It allows us to provide a safe place and services for our unhoused neighbors when it’s simply too dangerous to be outside.”

But she says that can’t continue as is.

“To continue to provide that emergency shelter, we needed to make expensive repairs and updates to the building’s heating, ventilation and cooling system.”

She found an answer, partnering with Oregon Congresswoman Andrea Salinas, who works in and represents the Tigard area.  “I fought hard to secure the federal funding that Tigard needed so it could make these updates and repairs. And I’m excited to tell you that last month I delivered $500, 000 to help the city,” said Salinas.

