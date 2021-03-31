Tigard Man Arrested For Firing More Than A Dozen Gunshots
Michael Cornish, 40.
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard man is behind bars after police say he fired more a dozen gunshots around his home on Southwest Pine Street near 69th Avenue early Wednesday morning.
A neighbor called 911 when 40-year-old Michael Cornish came over in the middle of night, leading him to believe there was a shooting.
Bullets damaged the front door of Cornish’s home and there were several bullet holes inside. Investigators did not find any victims and do not believe anybody was shot.
Officers found Cornish in his neighbor’s garage. He put the weapon down and surrendered. Police say he was under the influence of drugs.
Cornish is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.