Tidewater Man Pronounced Dead In Lincoln County Crash

Apr 27, 2020 @ 8:54pm

Early Monday afternoon, Oregon State Police say they and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened on Hwy 34 near milepost 11.

They say early investigation reveals that a car being driven by 26 year old Kyle Herbison was traveling westbound when it crossed the eastbound lanes, left the roadway, and rolled onto its side.

Herbison, who is from Tidewater, was pronounced dead.

Hwy 34 was closed to one lane for approximately 5 hours due to the crash.

TAGS
crash news Oregon Portland
