Ticketmaster Halts Taylor Swift Ticket Sales In France

July 11, 2023 11:51AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows in France on Tuesday.

An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider.

Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.”

Tuesday’s chaos arrives after the spectacular breakdown seen last November during Ticketmaster’s sale of “Eras” tour tickets in the U.S. — when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s stadium tour and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.

